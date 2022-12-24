Lionel Messi offered $1 million for World Cup bisht by member of Oman parliament1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 06:56 PM IST
- The bisht is traditionally a long, hand-woven cloak made of camel hair and goat fur
Ahmed Al Barwani, a member of parliament in Oman has offered Argentine football star and winner of the Golden Ball award in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi an amount of $1 million in return for the bisht that was worn by the Argentine footballer after making Argentina World Cup champions after a gap of 36 years.