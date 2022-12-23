Speculations concerning Lionel Messi's inclusion on a 1,000-peso bill have been circulating on social media since Argentina's world cup victory. Truly, a lot has happened since Messi and boys brought the trophy home after 36 years. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Messi have verbally agreed to extend his contract. The Maracana Stadium in Brazil asked him to enter the Hall of Fame there.

Meanwhile, news has broken that the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) is thinking about featuring Messi on a banknote. The BCRA met in order to erect a mark to commemorate the country's victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, according to the Argentine newspaper El Financiero.

In the discussion, it was considered whether to use Messi's face on a world cup mark. The group 'jokingly' discussed placing Messi on banknotes as well. Images of Messi on a 1,000-peso bill circulated online as a result of the news report.

The introduction of coins by the BCRA to commemorate Argentina's first World Cup victory in 1978 raises the likelihood that the government will also choose to recognise Qatar's world cup success as well. But, at this moment, it seems like a joke blown out of proportion by enthusiastic Messi fans.

On December 20, more than five million people came out to celebrate the Albiceleste in Buenos Aires, but due to the city's overcrowding, the players had to be airlifted out by helicopter before Messi and Angel Di Maria left for Rosario.

Lionel Messi travelled to his hometown of Rosario to celebrate Christmas with his family and friends, including Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, after winning the world cup and taking part in the celebrations back home in Argentina.

Suarez and his partner Sofia Balbi and their kids arrived on a private jet from Montevideo. When they played for Spanish club Barcelona together, he and Messi grew great friends, according to Argentine media.

Many international sports stars are expected to attend the celebrations, according to local media, including former Spain player Andres Iniesta and former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, who are both staying at the Argentina captain's residence at the Kentucky Country Club.

