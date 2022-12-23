Lionel Messi on banknotes: Is Argentina really putting Leo on 1,000-peso bill?2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
News has broken that the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic is thinking about featuring Lionel Messi on a banknote.
Speculations concerning Lionel Messi's inclusion on a 1,000-peso bill have been circulating on social media since Argentina's world cup victory. Truly, a lot has happened since Messi and boys brought the trophy home after 36 years. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Messi have verbally agreed to extend his contract. The Maracana Stadium in Brazil asked him to enter the Hall of Fame there.