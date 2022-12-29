Lionel Messi displayed some magical football skills at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the in a nail-biting final match, Argentina took the FIFA trophy home. Messi, who was already very popular all across the world is currently the first football player on the mind of every football fan. Displaying the crazy fanbase of the football star, a video is doing rounds on social media where Messi fans are all around his car, while the legend is sitting in the driving seat trying to move the car amid a huge rush of fans.

“The one who walks calmly in Rosario is Lionel Messi OUR WORLD CHAMPION," a page named TNT Sports Argentina tweeted with the video.

This was one of the first public appearances of Messi after the team parade at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires.

According to the local reports, the football star was going to attend a birthday party of his niece in Rosario. After the FIFA World Cup, Messi is reportedly staying in Rosario and is currently spending some time with his family.

The video came after the Qatar government announced to turn the hotel room in which Messi stayed during the World Cup into a museum.

"The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence," Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, has told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq.

"Messi's belongings will be a legacy for students and future generations and a witness to the great achievements Messi has reached during the World Cup," the director added.

For most of his time in Qatar, the Argentina team stayed in rooms of the University of Qatar and the Qatar news platforms confirmed that room B201, where Messi stayed will be turned into a museum.

Toward the end of the 2022 football World Cup campaign, Messi shared the room with his lifelong friend Sergio Aguero.