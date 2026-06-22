Lionel Messi races to top of all-time World Cup goalscoring charts during Argentina vs Austria, goes past Miroslav Klose

Lionel Messi became the all-time highest goalscorer at the World Cup after the Argentine captain found the back of the net in the first half during their Group F encounter against Austria in Dallas on Monday. Coming into this tournament with 13 World Cup goals, Messi went on level with Germany's Miroslav Klose at the top with a hattrick against Algeria.

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Mind you, it was Messi's maiden World Cup hattrick in 20 years. needing just a goal to topple Klose, Messi had gotten a chance in the eighth minute when he shot wide on the right after Lautaro Martinez was brought down inside the box. The 38-year-old compensated with a strike on 39 minutes.

Also Read | Lionel Messi misses penalty in Dallas, scripts unwanted FIFA World Cup record

The moment of magic came into the final third during an Argentine counter-attack. Hugo Almada got the ball, who found Facundo Medina on the left. The Marseille left-bac crossed to the centre for Messi, who beat Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager with a stunning strike.

Top goalscorers at FIFA World Cup

Players Goals Lionel Messi (Argentina) 17 Miroslav Klose (Germany) 16 Ronaldo (Brazil) 15 Gerd Muller (Germany) 14 Kylian Mbappe (France) 14

Earlier, Messi’s left-footed kick went just wide of the right post. This was his third penalty miss in a World Cup match, the most by any footballer in the world. Martinez was running free in the box when he was tackled from behind by Xaver Schlager and Stefan Posch, the defender playing with a broken jaw. Schalger got a foot on the ball, but Posch drew the penalty because he did not touch the ball as Martinez tumbled to the ground.

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Play continued for more than a minute with Martinez still on the ground near the goal. When play was stopped for him, officials went to review the play. Messi's hattrick in the pervious game, in his 200th game, came 20 years to the date of his World Cup debut, when he also scored.

He is playing in sixth World Cup, and Monday was his FIFA-record 28th match in the tournament. Klose played in 24 World Cup matches for Germany, which wrapped up his fourth tournament by winning the 2014 final 1-0 in extra time over Messi and Argentina.

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made one change to his starting lineup from the side that won 3-0 against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener for the meeting with Austria in Dallas with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel.

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Argentina vs Austria starting lineups Austria: Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch

Also Read | Messi gets touching support from wife Antonela before Argentina vs Austria clash

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in