Lionel Messi records maiden World Cup hattrick in 200th game, levels Germany's Miroslav Klose for most goals

Putting all doubts about his injury to sleep, Lionel Messi came all colours flying in his 200th game for Argentina with a record hattrick against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at the Kansas City Stadium on Wednesday. With this hattrick, Messi went on level with Germany's Miroslav Klose for most goals in FIFA World Cups at 16.

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While his first goal came in the 17th minute, Messi scored his second and third on 60th and 76th minute. With these three goals, Messi became the second player after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to score in five World Cups. Ronaldo became the first in 2022 and is set to play his sixth World Cup later in the day when Portugal face DR Congo.

Messi's goals came 20 years to the day that he made his World Cup debut for Argentina in a match against Serbia and Montenegro. Messi, who turns 39 next week, had been dealing with a minor hamstring injury with Inter Miami had slowed him in the lead-up to the World Cup.

In the process, Messi also went past Brazil's Ronaldo, (15) and Germany's Gerd Muller and France's Kylian Mbappe for most goals in World Cups. Both Muller and Mbappe had scored 14 each. Notably, Mbappe joined Muller just a few hours before with a brace in France's 3-1 win over Senegal.

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Most goals at FIFA World Cups

Players Goals Miroslav Klose (Germany) 16 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 16 Ronaldo (Brazil) 15 Gerd Muller (Germany) 14 Kylian Mbappe (France) 14

But he had no problems in a tune-up last week with Iceland, scoring on a penalty kick while playing 20 minutes.

Lionel Messi's levels with Brazil's Rivellino Playing his 200th game, Messi started with a strike on the seventh minute which was ruled off side. However, 10 minutes later, Messi, after getting a Rodrigo de Paul assist, twister and turned to launch a left-footer from outside the box that went past Luca Zidane to the top right corner.

With that goal, Messi scored five goals from outside the box in his FIFA World Cup career, equalling the most Rivellino achieved the feat in 1966. Earlier, the roads around the Kansas City Stadium were clogged as tens of thousands of Argentine fans streamed towards ground dressed in blue and white, many with Messi's name on the back of their shirts.

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Argentina's all-time top-scorer is just the third man to reach 200 caps after Cristiano Ronaldo (229) and Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa (202). After scoring his third goal, Messi was subbed off in the 79th minute, as the entire stadium rose to a standing ovation to honour the Argentine's feat.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in