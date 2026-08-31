Lionel Messi retires from Argentina after 2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak: 5 iconic Albiceleste moments

Lionel Messi has confirmed he is leaving the Argentina national team. The announcement comes after Argentina’s extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. In his own words, he first wrote the message two days after that match.

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"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team...," Messi posted on social media.

"I leave with the peace and pride of knowing that, together with my teammates, I gave you moments we could only have dreamed of. It was madness to have experienced it all with you. I love you! Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Come on, Argentina!" he added.

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That letter closes a 20-year chapter. Messi’s Argentina story was never only about trophies. It was about waiting, falling short, and then winning when a country needed it most.

1. The bitter debut against Hungary On 17 August 2005, an 18-year-old Lionel Messi came off the bench in a friendly in Budapest. Just 47 seconds later, he was sent off for swinging an arm after a defender pulled his shirt. Argentina still won 2-1, but his first night in the senior side ended in tears on the bench. It was a rough start before the years of brilliance.

2. The World Cup with Diego Maradona By 2010 Messi was at his peak with Barcelona. Diego Maradona was Argentina’s coach. That pairing felt bigger than a tournament. It did not end with a title, yet it marked a before and after in how fans saw Messi in the national shirt: no longer only a club star, but the face of the team.

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Also Read | Lionel Messi retires from international football, pens emotional farewell letter

3. The 2021 Copa America and the end of the drought The Maracanã finally gave Argentina peace. A 1-0 win over Brazil, with Ángel Di María’s goal, ended a 28-year wait for a major title. Messi lifted his first senior trophy with the Albiceleste. He would win the Copa again in 2024.

4. Eternal glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar 18 December 2022 at Lusail Stadium remains the high point. Argentina beat France on penalties after a final that swung both ways. Lionel Messi scored twice and was named the tournament’s best player. The long wait for the World Cup was over.

5. The pain of the final against Spain Even after Qatar, one last final brought pain. At MetLife Stadium, Lamine Yamal’s Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time. It was Messi’s second World Cup final defeat after 2014. The result hurt. The effort, he said, still filled him with pride.

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Messi now steps away so younger players can take the shirt. The records will stay. So will the nights that made a country roar.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.