Lionel Messi retires from international football, pens emotional farewell letter, ‘Now, I become one of you’

Lionel Messi has retired from international football. We won’t see the Greatest of All Time wear the Argentina jersey ever again.

According to Messi, he wrote his farewell letter on 21 July, two days after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. But, apparently, he wasn’t sure about it.

“Today, after what happened with my father, I am more certain than ever,” he wrote.

Here’s what Lionel Messi wrote in his emotional farewell note:

“After all this time since the final, and after thinking deeply, I want to announce that I am retiring from the national team…It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts, deep in my soul. However, I understand that this is the right time,” Messi wrote on social media.

“I swear that I always gave everything. Not only during the recent successful years, but also before them. I always fought and gave my all for this shirt. I wanted to bring you happiness and make you proud to be Argentine through football,” Messi wrote.

“There is little time left, and different chapters are ending. This is one chapter that hurts me deeply,” Leo added.

“I love, have loved, and will always love representing the national team. I have emptied myself and have nothing more to give. Moreover, some brilliant young players are coming through and deserve their opportunity,” the Argentine great wrote.

“Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I will greatly miss hearing your support from inside the team,” he added.

“Now, I become one of you. I will always cheer and support the team from the outside. I will support them during good times and even more during difficult times. Thank you to my family for always being there. Thank you for joining me on this beautiful but difficult journey,” Messi further wrote.

“Thank you to every coach, teammate and official with whom I shared this experience. I am leaving with unforgettable memories and moments,” he added.

“I leave with peace and pride. Together with my teammates, I gave you moments that once seemed like dreams. Experiencing everything with you was unbelievable. I love you all! Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Come on, Argentina!” Messi concluded.

Messi hinted at retirement After his father’s death earlier in August, Lionel Messi hinted at hanging up his boots. On 12 August, he shared a deeply-personal tribute.

“I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left us too soon. We still had so much left to enjoy together,” the GOAT wrote.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. I don’t know how to go on. I only played football. And, now, I have serious doubts about whether I’ll keep doing it for much longer,” he wrote.