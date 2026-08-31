Lionel Messi retires from international football, pens emotional farewell letter, ‘Now, I become one of you’

Lionel Messi has retired from international football. We won’t see the Greatest of All Time wear the Argentina jersey ever again.

According to Messi, he wrote his farewell letter on 21 July, two days after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. But, apparently, he wasn’t sure about it.

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“Today, after what happened with my father, I am more certain than ever,” he wrote.

Here’s what Lionel Messi wrote in his emotional farewell note:

“After all this time since the final, and after thinking deeply, I want to announce that I am retiring from the national team…It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts, deep in my soul. However, I understand that this is the right time,” Messi wrote on social media.

“I swear that I always gave everything. Not only during the recent successful years, but also before them. I always fought and gave my all for this shirt. I wanted to bring you happiness and make you proud to be Argentine through football,” Messi wrote.

“There is little time left, and different chapters are ending. This is one chapter that hurts me deeply,” Leo added.

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“I love, have loved, and will always love representing the national team. I have emptied myself and have nothing more to give. Moreover, some brilliant young players are coming through and deserve their opportunity,” the Argentine great wrote.

“Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I will greatly miss hearing your support from inside the team,” he added.

“Now, I become one of you. I will always cheer and support the team from the outside. I will support them during good times and even more during difficult times. Thank you to my family for always being there. Thank you for joining me on this beautiful but difficult journey,” Messi further wrote.

“Thank you to every coach, teammate and official with whom I shared this experience. I am leaving with unforgettable memories and moments,” he added.

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“I leave with peace and pride. Together with my teammates, I gave you moments that once seemed like dreams. Experiencing everything with you was unbelievable. I love you all! Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Come on, Argentina!” Messi concluded.

Messi hinted at retirement After his father’s death earlier in August, Lionel Messi hinted at hanging up his boots. On 12 August, he shared a deeply-personal tribute.

“I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left us too soon. We still had so much left to enjoy together,” the GOAT wrote.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. I don’t know how to go on. I only played football. And, now, I have serious doubts about whether I’ll keep doing it for much longer,” he wrote.

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“You were by my side from the very beginning, and there was so little left until the end. Why couldn’t you hold on just a little longer so we could finish it together?” he wondered.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.