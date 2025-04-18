Lionel Messi reveals plans for 2026 FIFA World Cup; Argentina superstar says ‘I would lie if I told you I’m not…’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is still 14 months to go but for Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, it is still undecided whether he will be featuring the event to be held jointly by Canada, Mexico and United States. Argentina are the reigning champions, having won their maiden title in 2022 in Qatar.

Advertisement

At Barcelona legend, Messi is one of the few players who have won all the possible trophies in his career - eight Ballon d’Ors, four Champions League titles, a Copa America, and FIFA World Cup. But there has been a speculation about whether wants to play the 2026 World Cup.

“This year will be important to see what I decide regarding the 2026 World Cup. I would lie if I told you I'm not thinking about that (playing 2026 World Cup),” said Messi in an interview with Simplemente Futbol.

A product of Barcelona academy, Messi graduated to become one of the greatest in the sport at the La Liga giants. Having made his senior Barcelona debut in 2004, Messi continued playing at the club till he shifted to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He played at the Ligue 1 for two years before signing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in 2023.

Advertisement

Till today, Messi has played 1093 matches overall for both club and the national team, out of which 191 came for Argentina. He has scored 112 goals in national jersey so far.

Lionel Messi's current form with Inter Miami Currently, Messi is in brilliant form at his club Inter Miami despite recurring injuries. He has scored three goals and set up another two in five MLS appearances. In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Messi scored five goals for Inter Miami, including a brace against Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinal turnaround.

The last time Messi played for Argentina was in October last year when he scored a hattrick against Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers. He will be turning 38 in two months and will turn 39 during 2026 FIFA World Cup.