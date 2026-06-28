Lionel Messi rewrites history; Argentina star becomes first player to… | FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi has rewritten the men's World Cup scoring record once more. The Argentine legend netted his 19th World Cup goal in Argentina's 3-1 victory over Jordan. He now stands alone as the highest scorer in men's World Cup history.

The goal arrived in the 80th minute after Messi was brought down just outside the penalty area. He stepped up and delivered a characteristically precise free-kick, keeping the ball barely above the grass.

The low effort split two Jordanian defenders and nestled into the left corner of the net. It was his 12th free-kick goal for Argentina and the 72nd of his extraordinary career.

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Perhaps the most remarkable aspect was the context. Messi entered the match as a second-half substitute in the 60th minute. Argentina had already secured top spot in Group J before kick-off. Jordan were already eliminated.

None of that mattered to the 70,649 fans inside the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. They had come to see one man. Chants of his name filled the arena from the moment the second half started.

The milestone made Messi the first player in history to score in 7 consecutive World Cup tournaments. He joins a unique group of players who have scored 2 free-kick goals at a single World Cup, alongside Pele, Rivellino, Cubillas, Genghini and Beckham.

Messi currently leads the tournament's golden boot race with 6 goals. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Júnior and Erling Haaland trail him by 2.

For all the individual records and global recognition that define his career, the golden boot remains one honour that has eluded him across 5 previous tournaments. His 6th attempt continues promisingly.

Messi’s tally of 123 international goals places him second only to Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 145 across 202 appearances. The Portugal star is still winning that battle.

Jordan vs Argentina Giovani Lo Celso opened Argentina's account with a free-kick of his own in the 19th minute. He became the first Argentine other than Messi to score at this tournament. Lautaro Martinez added a penalty in the first half before Messi's late contribution put the result beyond doubt.