Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America
The victory at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy
Football superstar Lionel Messi won his first trophy with his national team as Angel Di Maria's goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday.
The victory at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy, and ended Brazil's unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.
More details awaited
