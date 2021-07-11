Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
The victory at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy
Football superstar Lionel Messi won his first trophy with his national team as Angel Di Maria's goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday.
The victory at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy, and ended Brazil's unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.
