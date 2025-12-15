Lionel Messi’s GOAT India tour: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check diversions, restrictions and parking rules

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Delhi leg at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 15 December. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Traffic is expected to move slowly around the stadium due to crowd movement and special arrangements. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance and allow extra time.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's special gift to Sunil Chhetri captivates fans during India tour

Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

Several stretches should be avoided from 12 noon to 5 PM, including JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near ITO.

Stadium entry gates are divided by sides, with access from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. Free parking is available at designated roads. However, parking near the stadium is restricted to labelled vehicles only.

Also Read | WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar meets Lionel Messi at Wankhede

Delhi Police has also issued a general traffic advisory for the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour event in Delhi. Commuters have been clearly instructed not to park their vehicles on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, or the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and the I.P. Flyover.

Authorities have warned that illegally-parked vehicles will be towed away. Also, legal action will be taken against the owners. Visitors are advised to follow parking rules strictly to avoid inconvenience.

For those using app-based taxis, designated pick-up and drop-off points have been arranged. These are located at MA Medical College, Gate No. 2 on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and at Rajghat Chowk.

Also Read | Satadru Dutta tried to leave after Messi event chaos? Organiser asked to deplane

People attending the event are encouraged to plan their travel in advance and use public transportation where possible.

Today, 15 December, marks the final day of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour, with the last stop in New Delhi.

Messi arrives from Mumbai in the morning and takes part in events at Arun Jaitley Stadium. He also has a a planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three-day tour across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi ends today officially.

Messi’s GOAT India tour: What happened so far Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 unfolded as a three-day fan carnival across four cities. It blended football with Bollywood, cricket and celebrity culture.

The tour opened in Kolkata on 13 December with an emotional return after 14 years at Salt Lake Stadium. It featured the unveiling of a 70-foot statute of the Argentine legend. That evening itself, Messi went to Hyderabad. He had an exhibition session at Uppal Stadium.