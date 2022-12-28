FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been one of the most interesting seasons of the football World Cup. Lionel Messi will be counted as among the football legends for decades now. The hotel room in which Messi stayed during the World Cup will be turned into a museum, sources from Qatar confirmed.
FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been one of the most interesting seasons of the football World Cup. Lionel Messi will be counted as among the football legends for decades now. The hotel room in which Messi stayed during the World Cup will be turned into a museum, sources from Qatar confirmed.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence," Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, has told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq.
"Messi's belongings will be a legacy for students and future generations and a witness to the great achievements Messi has reached during the World Cup," the director added.
For most of his time in Qatar, the Argentina team stayed in rooms of the University of Qatar and the Qatar news platforms confirmed that room B201, where Messi stayed will be turned into a museum.
Toward the end of the 2022 football World Cup campaign, Messi shared the room with his lifelong friend Sergio Aguero.
According to the report by Statista, Messi has also made a new record in the FIFA World Cup 2022, of most appearances at FIFA World Cup. Messi has appeared in 26 matches across all FIFA Men's World Cups since 1930.
Earlier, the Argentina champion was the youngest player to score and assist a goal in the same FIFA match.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.