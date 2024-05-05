Lionel Messi set new records in Major League Soccer (MLS) during a match on May 5. Playing for Inter Miami CF against the New York Red Bulls, Messi was involved in all six goals of a 6-2 win. He scored one goal and made five assists.

At Chase Stadium, Messi set two MLS records: the most assists in one game and the most goal contributions in one game.

During the game, Messi and Luis Suarez worked well together. Messi helped Suárez score three times, completing a hat-trick.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were teammates at FC Barcelona from 2014 to 2020. Suarez came to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014.

They played very well together until Suarez moved to Atlético Madrid in 2020. While playing together, they won many championships, including several La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League.

In the match against the NY Red Bulls, Messi also helped Matias Rojas score two goals. Rojas's first goal was a strong shot set up by Messi. His second goal was a smart chip, which Messi assisted as well.

Lionel Messi this season

Messi scored a goal in the 50th minute, adding to his season total and continuing his impressive streak. Last week, he became the first MLS player to contribute to multiple goals in five straight games.

In the first 8 games of the 2024 season, Messi scored 10 goals and made 12 assists, helping Inter Miami get off to a great start. They are at the top of the Supporters' Shield standings with 24 points from 12 games. Messi's teammate, Suarez, scored 10 goals in 11 games.

