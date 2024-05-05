Lionel Messi sets multiple MLS records for Inter Miami, tears apart New York Red Bulls with Luis Suarez; watch
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were successful teammates at FC Barcelona before Suarez moved to Atlético Madrid in 2020. Messi continued his impressive form in Major League Soccer, setting new records with Inter Miami CF.
Lionel Messi set new records in Major League Soccer (MLS) during a match on May 5. Playing for Inter Miami CF against the New York Red Bulls, Messi was involved in all six goals of a 6-2 win. He scored one goal and made five assists.
