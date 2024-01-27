FIFA World Cup 2023-winning Argentinian captain and legendary footballer Lionel Messi is known for his friendly and welcoming nature towards his fans across the globe.

The football superstar could hardly be seen saying no to his fans. In the latest, a video clip of Messi is going viral on social media in which he can be seen signing a fan's jersey in the middle of traffic.

In the clip, shared on X, Messi can be seen signing a fan’s Argentina jersey with a marker pen, and that too while stuck in traffic, after it was tossed by a fan through Messi's passenger side window following pulling up next to the Inter Miami star while driving.

ALSO READ: Argentina won’t allow anyone to wear Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey: ‘Least we can do for him’

After signing the jersey, Messi leaned over and handed it back to the fan through the same car window. The Argentinian footballer even shook hands with the fan and the latter handed Messi before both driving off their separate ways.

"Messi signed a fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic," user @Dexerto wrote while sharing the clip on the microblogging website on Thursday. The tweet has garnered over 12.1 million views, 12k retweets, and 205k likes.

Here's the video: