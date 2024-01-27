FIFA World Cup 2023-winning Argentinian captain and legendary footballer Lionel Messi is known for his friendly and welcoming nature towards his fans across the globe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The football superstar could hardly be seen saying no to his fans. In the latest, a video clip of Messi is going viral on social media in which he can be seen signing a fan's jersey in the middle of traffic.

In the clip, shared on X, Messi can be seen signing a fan's Argentina jersey with a marker pen, and that too while stuck in traffic, after it was tossed by a fan through Messi's passenger side window following pulling up next to the Inter Miami star while driving.

After signing the jersey, Messi leaned over and handed it back to the fan through the same car window. The Argentinian footballer even shook hands with the fan and the latter handed Messi before both driving off their separate ways.

"Messi signed a fan's jersey in the middle of traffic," user @Dexerto wrote while sharing the clip on the microblogging website on Thursday. The tweet has garnered over 12.1 million views, 12k retweets, and 205k likes.

Here's the video:

Reactions to the video: "Wow, that's dedication to the fans! Messi never misses an opportunity to make someone's day. (sic)", wrote one user.

Another wrote, "Just GOAT doing GOAT things."

One said, “I wouldn’t stop telling my grandkids this story."

"Wow, that's the dedication to the fans! Messi never misses an opportunity to make someone's day," said another.

"To be who and what he is, he seems like the most normal guy. (I know next to nothing about the game except the fact that it's obvious he's a badass)," added an user.

Meanwhile, Messi appeared in six games for Inter Miami last season, in which he posted one goal and two assists. Messi is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and helped lead Argentina to triumph in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

