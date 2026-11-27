Lionel Messi is set to return to Argentina for a special occasion, with the Inter Miami forward confirmed to participate in former Argentina teammate Carlos Tevez's farewell match on 20 December. The testimonial match will take place at Boca Juniors' iconic La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.

The organisers confirmed Messi's participation on Thursday, adding another major name to an event that will bring together several prominent footballers from different stages of Tevez's career.

The announcement was made through the official social media account promoting the event, which described Messi's participation as an honour and welcomed the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to what has been billed as 'Apache's last dance'.

"It will be ‌a ⁠true honour to welcome the best player in the world to Apache’s last dance," the organisers said.

Messi and Tevez previously shared the Argentina national team dressing room, featuring together in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups. They also played alongside each other in World Cup qualifying campaigns and Copa America tournaments.

Their reunion at La Bombonera will bring together two players who represented Argentina during different stages of their international careers. Messi, who continues to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), is among the headline attractions for the 20 December fixture.

Who else will feature in Carlos Tevez's farewell match? Messi, who has retired from international football, will not be the only high-profile name at Tevez's testimonial.

According to Reuters, former Argentina international Sergio Aguero, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Boca Juniors legend Martin Palermo and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes are among the other players confirmed for the occasion.

Juan Roman Riquelme, currently Boca Juniors' president, is also expected to be involved. Tevez has expressed his desire to share the attacking line with Palermo and Riquelme during the farewell fixture.

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One of the biggest talking points surrounding the event is the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the gathering. Tevez previously expressed his wish to bring Messi and Ronaldo together for the occasion, having played alongside both during his professional career.

Tevez and Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United between 2007 and 2009, while the former striker shared the Argentina dressing room with Messi. However, Ronaldo's participation in the match has not been officially confirmed.

The organisers are yet to announce the starting line-ups and substitutes. The event is expected to feature two sides, named Apache and Boca, with further details about the teams to be announced.

Why is Carlos Tevez organising a farewell match? Tevez, nicknamed 'El Apache', began his professional career with Boca Juniors in 2001 before establishing himself as one of Argentina's prominent forwards.

His European career included spells with West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus. He also played for Brazilian club Corinthians and Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua before returning to Boca Juniors.

Across two spells with Boca, Tevez made 279 appearances and scored 94 goals, winning several domestic and continental honours, including the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

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Although he ended his playing career in 2022, the former Argentina international did not have a formal farewell match at the time. The 20 December fixture will give him an opportunity to celebrate his career in front of Boca Juniors supporters at La Bombonera.

Tevez has also expressed his desire to take some of the invited footballers to Fuerte Apache, the Buenos Aires neighbourhood where he grew up and from which he derived his famous nickname.

The testimonial will bring together former teammates and rivals from across his career, with Messi's confirmed participation adding further significance to the occasion.