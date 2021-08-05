Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, club says

Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, club says

Barcelona's Lionel Messi.
1 min read . 05 Aug 2021 Reuters

  • 'Both parties profoundly lament that it was ultimately impossible to comply with the desires of the both the player and the Club,' the statement said

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement, the football club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the contract.

"Both parties profoundly lament that it was ultimately impossible to comply with the desires of the both the player and the Club," the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

