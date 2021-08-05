Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, club says

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement, the football club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the contract.

"Both parties profoundly lament that it was ultimately impossible to comply with the desires of the both the player and the Club," the statement said.

