Lionel Messi to miss World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay due to an injury | Check details

Lionel Messi will be absent from Argentina's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay due to a low-grade adductor injury. This injury, sustained during a match with Inter Miami, raises concerns about his fitness as Argentina aims for qualification.

Updated18 Mar 2025, 07:09 AM IST
(FILES) Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi was ruled out for Argentina’s World Cup Qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay on March 17, 2025, according to the list of called-up players posted on the AFA (Argentina Football Association) official X account. (AFP)

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil over the next eight days because of an injury to his adductor.

The 37-year-old Messi was not included in the 25-man squad announced on Monday by coach Lionel Scaloni. Later Monday, Inter Miami said Messi — the reigning Major League Soccer MVP — underwent an MRI “to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region,” an injury that the team said occurred in Sunday's win over Atlanta United.

“The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle,” Inter Miami said. “His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition.”

Argentine media initially reported Messi suffered a sore left thigh on Sunday during Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory.

Argentina, which leads South America, will visit second-placed Uruguay on Friday and host fifth-placed Brazil four days later at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Messi was not the only absentee for the two matches that could seal Argentina's qualification. Also ruled out were Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Montiel and Giovani Lo Celso.

Scaloni also dropped Alejandro Garnacho and Claudio Echeverri from the larger squad announced on March 2.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner who captained and led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, has been sidelined several times by Inter Miami this season because of injury concerns.

This month, Messi missed three games but returned on Thursday for the second leg of the round-of-16 CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Cavalier SC.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said Messi was fit to start against Atlanta on Sunday. Messi scored in the 20th minute, just before he was reported to have been injured.

 

First Published:18 Mar 2025, 07:09 AM IST
