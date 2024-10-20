Lionel Messi to play another FIFA World Cup, lead ‘best team in US’ against Manchester City, Real Madrid

Lionel Messi will lead Inter Miami in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, representing MLS as the host club. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced this after Inter Miami's victory in the 2024 Supporters' Shield, highlighting the club's success and strong support in Florida.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Lionel Messi to play another FIFA World Cup, lead ‘best team in US’ against Manchester City, Real Madrid Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/AFP
Lionel Messi to play another FIFA World Cup, lead ‘best team in US’ against Manchester City, Real Madrid Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/AFP (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/AFP )

Lionel Messi is expected to play in another World Cup as he will lead Inter Miami in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that Inter Miami would represent Major League Soccer (MLS) as the host club for the tournament.

Infantino announced this at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after Inter Miami won the 2024 Supporters' Shield. The team had beaten the New England Revolution 6-2 to set a new MLS record for most points in a single season.

Also Read | Lionel Messi levels Ronaldo’s hat-trick record, says ‘can be my last games’

Infantino expressed his admiration for the club's success, acknowledging the strong support for Inter Miami across Florida.

“You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play. Therefore, I am proud to announce that as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host club representing the United States," ESPN India quoted the FIFA boss as saying.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will feature 32 teams worldwide, marking the first time the competition has been expanded from its previous seven-team format.

Also Read | Watch: Lionel Messi celebrates after clinching 46th title in his football career

The tournament is scheduled from June 15 to July 13, 2025, with matches held in various venues across the United States. Infantino also announced that Inter Miami would host the opening match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2025.

He mentioned that the event would be a major celebration of global club football, bringing together the best clubs, players, coaches, and fans.

Also Read | Messi’s injury and Copa win evoke memories of Ronaldo’s Euro victory

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023, will play a key role in leading the South Florida club during this prestigious tournament. With teams like Manchester City, Real Madrid and others already confirmed, Messi will have the opportunity to compete against some of the world's top clubs once again.

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsLionel Messi to play another FIFA World Cup, lead ‘best team in US’ against Manchester City, Real Madrid

