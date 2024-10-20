Lionel Messi to play another FIFA World Cup, lead ‘best team in US’ against Manchester City, Real Madrid

Lionel Messi is expected to play in another World Cup as he will lead Inter Miami in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that Inter Miami would represent Major League Soccer (MLS) as the host club for the tournament.

Infantino announced this at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after Inter Miami won the 2024 Supporters' Shield. The team had beaten the New England Revolution 6-2 to set a new MLS record for most points in a single season.

Infantino expressed his admiration for the club's success, acknowledging the strong support for Inter Miami across Florida.

“You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play. Therefore, I am proud to announce that as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host club representing the United States," ESPN India quoted the FIFA boss as saying.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will feature 32 teams worldwide, marking the first time the competition has been expanded from its previous seven-team format.

The tournament is scheduled from June 15 to July 13, 2025, with matches held in various venues across the United States. Infantino also announced that Inter Miami would host the opening match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2025.

He mentioned that the event would be a major celebration of global club football, bringing together the best clubs, players, coaches, and fans.