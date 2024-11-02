Lionel Messi to play in 2026 FIFA World Cup? Argentina star says ‘I’m going to…’

Lionel Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 with Argentina, is currently playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Koushik Paul
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves as he arrives for match one of their MLS playoff opening round against Atlanta United.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves as he arrives for match one of their MLS playoff opening round against Atlanta United.(AP)

Lionel Messi wants to take one day at a time as the Argentina superstar is undecided about his future and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 37-year-old is currently playing for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, the venue for the next football World Cup.

With the kind of fitness Messi is in currently, the former Barcelona star can easily continue for the next couple of years. But the man from Rosario is often asked about his chances of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to play another FIFA World Cup, lead ‘best team in US’

“The truth is that I don't know, I've been asked several times, especially in Argentina,” Messi told celebrated football journalist Fabrizio Romano in an interview for 433. “I hope to have a good end of the season and then a good pre-season, something I didn't have last season because of all the travelling we did. From there I want to see what happens, to realise how I feel.

“In football a lot of things always happen. There is still a long way to go, so I'm not thinking too much about it. I'm going to live day to day without thinking too much about the future,” added Messi, who left European football just after Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

Also Read | Messi-cam on TikTok: MLS captures Leo’s every move in Miami vs Atlanta

Since joining the club in 2023, Messi has scored 33 goals overall in 37 appearances for Inter Miami. In fact, Messi was a part of the Inter Miami side which went on to win the Leagues Cup last year. Having finished a disappointing 14th in 2023 MLS season, Inter Miami have improved this year, currently sitting at the top of Eastern Conference table.

Although Messi played in just 19 of 34 matches in the ongoing MLS season, the Argentine is joint second at 20 goals alongside fellow teammate Luis Suarez and Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC.

Life after football

Speaking about his ambitions post professional career, Messi isn’t clear about what he wants to do but ruled out going into coaching. “I wouldn't like to be a coach, but I'm still not sure what I'd like to do in the future. I value much more than before everything I do on a day-to-day basis, so I just think about playing, training and having fun,” he said.

