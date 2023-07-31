Lionel Messi has set the internet abuzz with a recent Instagram post. The Argentine star shared a picture of himself in the iconic Argentina jersey, once donned by the legendary Diego Maradona during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States. It was Maradona's final appearance in the prestigious tournament, and Messi's gesture has sparked speculations among fans.

Lionel Messi earlier put an end to the speculation surrounding his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to take place across the USA, Canada and Mexico. While he had previously been non-committal about whether Qatar 2022 would be his last World Cup appearance for Argentina, Messi finally addressed the issue after the Croatia game during FIFA World Cup 2022.

The football icon stated that the wait for the next World Cup would be a lengthy one and made it clear that he could not envision himself playing in the tournament. He further declared that the final match of the World Cup would mark his last appearance for the Albiceleste in the prestigious event, LiveMint previously reported.

Should Messi manage to partake in the World Cup 2026, it would be a remarkable achievement, as no player in history has ever competed in six World Cups before. For the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, such a feat would add yet another illustrious milestone to his already extraordinary career.

Did Lionel Messi drop a hint?

There have been speculations that Messi accepted the offer to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer because the World Cup 2026 is going to be held in North America.

Now, by showcasing himself in the complete 1994 Argentina kit on his Instagram Stories, donning the iconic number 10 on the back, Messi appears to drop subtle hints about the possibility of concluding his international career on American grounds, echoing the memorable path taken by Maradona. At least, his fans would love to believe so.