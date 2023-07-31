Lionel Messi to play in World Cup 2026? Leo drops massive hint with Maradona connection2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Lionel Messi earlier put an end to the speculation about his involvement in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Lionel Messi has set the internet abuzz with a recent Instagram post. The Argentine star shared a picture of himself in the iconic Argentina jersey, once donned by the legendary Diego Maradona during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States. It was Maradona's final appearance in the prestigious tournament, and Messi's gesture has sparked speculations among fans.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×