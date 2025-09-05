Lionel Messi to retire before 2026 FIFA World Cup? Argentine's ‘honest’, 'logical' clarification might disappoint fans

Fans of Lionel Messi might get disappointed after the Argentine captain gave a “honest” and “logical” clarification about his 2026 FIFA World Cup plans following the 2022 champion's 3-0 victory over Venezuela in their final home qualifying match in Buenos Aires on Friday. The 38-year-old scored twice while Lautaro Martinez netted the other as Argentina consolidated their top spot in the South American table.

With age not on his side, the question of Messi's participation in the next edition in the United States, Mexico and Canada has come up several times. The Inter Miami star was once again asked about his future in blue and white stripes, especially keeping the World Cup into consideration.

“As I've said before, I don't think I'll play another World Cup. At my age, it's only logical to think I might not,” Messi said after the match. “Day by day, I try to feel good and, above all, be honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. But when I don't, honestly, I don't enjoy it - and if that's the case, I'd rather not be there. So we'll see,” said the former Barcelona star.

By the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup starts, Messi will be 13 days shy of his 39th birthday. Asked if he had the FIFA World Cup in mind, Messi is yet to make a decision. “I haven't made a decision yet about the World Cup. Match by match, I'll finish the season, then have preseason, and in six months, I'll see how I feel,” he added.

Lionel Messi carnival at Monumental stadium The atmosphere at the Monumental stadium was electric. Starting from before the game to when Messi scored those two goals till the end of the match, it was a carnival in the stands as the whole stadium reverberated with the name of their favourite star. Messi was overwhelmed by the reactions in the stands.