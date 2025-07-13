Lionel Messi to return at Camp Nou? Here's what Barcelona's plans for Inter Miami star who left La Liga club in 2021

Barcelona are planning to bring club legend Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou back for a tribute during the renovated stadium's grand reopening in the summer of 2026. Messi, who graduated from La Masia Academy and went on to become one of Barcelona's all-time greats, left the La Liga giants in 2021 for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Based on a Mundo Deportivo report, grand reopening of Camp Nou is expected once the roof installation is completed. It also stated that Barcelona officials are viewing Messi as a centre of occasion, with the tribute to be seen as a grand farewell for the Argentinean. Messi left Barcelona with 35 trophies and 672 goals in 778 matches.

If the Messi plan goes well, the special occasion will see both Lamine Yamal and Messi in the same frame. Lamal, who plays for Barcelona and Spain, is being touted as the next big thing in football.