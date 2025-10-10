Lionel Messi to witness East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby on December 13? Here's all you need to know

The city of Kolkata is already buzzing since the news of Lionel Messi's visit was confirmed last month. A 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina and a Barcelona legend, Messi will be in Kolkata on December 13 as a part of his three-day tour to India. Post Kolkata, Messi will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi before wrapping up his tour on December 15.

Known as "Mecca of Indian football", Kolkata has rich history in the sport with three of the oldest clubs - Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club - originating from this part of the country. In fact, a Messi visit without a Kolkata Derby will be incomplete.

As said, Messi will witness a Kolkata Derby (probably at the iconic Salt lake Stadium) between Mohunbagan Messi all Stars and East Bengal Messi All Stars, announced by Satadru Dutta, who is bringing the heartbeat of world football in India this time.

“Messi ke bolechilam kolkata Derby kotha .. tai amar Chotto tribute to Kolkata Derby…13th December (I had told Messi about Kolkata Derby. This is a small tribute from my side), " Dutta posted on Facebook.

“Mohunbagan Messi all Stars vs East Bengal Messi All Stars .. dui dolei thakbe anek deshi bidhesi football stars … 11 side serious match … Je jitbe se pabe Messir hath theke Prize (It will be a 11-a-side match between Mohunbagan Messi all Stars vs East Bengal Messi All Stars with lots of Indian and foreign players representing both sides. Messi will handover the trophy to the winners),” the post further added.

The Facebook post by Satadru Dutta about the exhibition match as a tribute to Lionel Messi.