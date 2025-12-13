Lionel Messi unhappy with poor management in Kolkata; Argentine football icon heard saying ‘what is happening?’

Lionel Messi's second visit to Kolkata on Saturday was marred by complete chaos as the Argentine World Cup-winner stayed less than 30 minutes at the Salt Lake stadium before being whisked away out of the venue, following a massive security lapse.

After a meet and greet at a city hotel in the morning, Messi entered the stadium amid huge cheer at around 11:35 AM. He straightaway went to shake hands with the players of Mohun Bagan All Stars and Diamond Harbour All Stars, who played an exhibition match just before the football icon's arrival.

Advertisement

What was meant to be a red-letter-day for Indian football and especially Kolkata, it turned into a complete massacre as hundreds of people, believed to be from ruling party Trinamool Congress, reported by PTI, surrounded Messi, who sported a black t-shirt and trousers.

Former India international footballer Lalkamal Bhowmick, who was a part of the Diamond Harbour All Stars team, revealed stunning details, stating Messi complained of mismanagement during his time on the ground. He was at the stadium for approximately 25 minutes.

Fans react as Argentine football icon Lionel Messi departs from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

“Messi looked happy man initially as he met with the players. A little later, I heard Messi saying his team, ‘Since I came inside, I am only walking this side and that side. What is happening?’,” Bhowmick told Livemint.

Advertisement

Another India international, Dipendu Biswas, who was also a part of Diamond Harbour All Stars team, said “I told Satadru (Dutta) firstly to do a celebratory lap in a open jeep around the stadium with Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. One must understand this a fan's event and they have come to watch Messi by spending thousands of money.”

Heated argument between Team Messi & organisers While Messi, Suarez and De Paul sat in the car, members of Team Messi were firm in their decision to not continue with the event. Satadru, sports minister Aroop Biswas and West Bengal police DGP Rajeev Kumar were seen trying to convince Team Messi, but to no avail.

Advertisement

Fans, who had paid between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000 for tickets to watch the Argentine star, hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene. They even hurled abuses to Satadru.

Lionel Messi during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at the Salt Lake stadium.

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was one of the chief guests for the event, left the venue saying, “It would be nice if you stayed a little longer.”

Advertisement

SRK stays in car before leaving after 15-20 minutes Shah Rukh Khan, who met with Messi and Suarez at the hotel in the morning, was slated to be a part of the event at the stadium too. However, upon witnessing the chaos outside, the Bollywood superstar didn't come out of his car in front of the stadium entrance.

He finally left after 15-20 minutes. Prominent names from Bengali film industry actor Subhasree Ganguly and director Kaushik Ganguly had also come at the venue for the event.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee apologizes to Messi Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued an apology to Messi and all the fans. "I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.

\Fan with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's poster lay on the ground as the angry fans vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management.

“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee posted on X. Banerjee also ordered a enquiry committee to probe into the matter. "I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members.

“The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers,” her statement further read.