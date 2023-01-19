Since their former football clubs, Juventus and Barcelona, faced off in the UEFA Champions League in December 2020, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven't played against each other. On January 19, the Riyadh Season Team - a Saudi All-Star XI team - will play Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And, this will be a chance for fans to watch two legends of the game to compete against each other one more time.

