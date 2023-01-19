Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How to watch Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG live in India2 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Since their former football clubs, Juventus and Barcelona, faced off in the UEFA Champions League in December 2020, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven't played against each other. On January 19, the Riyadh Season Team - a Saudi All-Star XI team - will play Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And, this will be a chance for fans to watch two legends of the game to compete against each other one more time.
Messi, high on his world cup win at Qatar 2022, will face Ronaldo - who had a lacklustre tournament at the FIFA World Cup 2022. While Ronaldo scored just once for Portugal, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIFA 2022 in Qatar, Messi received the Golden Ball trophy by being the most valuable player of the tournament.
Ronaldo left English Premier League club Manchester United in the first week of January and joined Al Nassr; however, he has yet to appear in a game for the Saudi team.
In the star-studded match, apart from Messi and Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos and many other top players will also compete. Argentina and France finished the world cup final with the same number of goals after regulation time, thanks to Mbappe's heroics. Argentina prevailed in the shootout.
While there may be huge anticipation among fans to watch Ronaldo and Messi compete against each other, No Indian TV channel is airing a live broadcast of the Saudi All-Star XI vs. PSG game.
Even though no Indian TV channel will air the match live, fans can still watch the live action. The game will be live streamed via PSG TV, PSG's Facebook page, PSG's YouTube channel, PSG's Twitch channel and the Onefootball app. The match starts at 10:30 PM (India time).