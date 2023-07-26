Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Kim Kardashian says THIS when asked to choose between the two1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Kim Kardashian attended a football match with her young son Saint and gave her opinion on one of the biggest debates in sport
Kim Kardashian, reality TV megastar, showed off her savvy response when asked one of the biggest debates in sport Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi
The YouTuber - real name Darren Watkins Jr - had a jovial encounter with the mother and son duo, while declaring his love for Ronaldo. The teenager has made no secret of his admiration for the Portuguese forward in the past and was filmed shouting "Ronaldo is the best" in the direction of Messi during the latter's debut.
After some good-hearted joshing between the internet star and the boy, iShowSpeed took the opportunity to ask Kardashia about her allegiance between Messi and Cristiano. In response, she chose to be diplomatic.
The TV star simply gave a one-word response to the query, "Both," before laughing and reiterating her point. "Both." Veering away from any potential controversy, Kardashian added: "We had a great time at the game."
With the match having ended in a draw, this continue an odd hoodoo associated with the megastar, which appeared to come to an end with Messi's victory on his Inter Miami debut. Dubbed by supporters as the "Kardashian Curse", Ronaldo drew a blank in the match, continuing a trend of players and teams struggling in games she has attended.