Kim Kardashian, reality TV megastar, showed off her savvy response when asked one of the biggest debates in sport Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi

The businesswoman and socialite was seen attending Messi's debut appearance in the MLS for Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium alongside her son and his friend. The 42 years old media personality had a front row seat alongside superstars LeBron James and Serena Williams. Kardashian witnessed Messi conjuring a mesmerising moment by scoring a last-minute match-winner, helping the Florida-based franchise break their winless streak. Just three days later, she made a journey to Japan to catch a glimpse of Messi's rival, Ronaldo, at the Yanmar Stadium in Osaka on July 25. This game was a little less eventful as the Saudi Arabian club held PSG to a 0-0 stalemate. Kardashia was seen more focused on giving her young son Saint a memorable time watching his idols. Earlier, the seven-year-old - got to meet former England captain Beckham as well as Messi, who signed a shirt for him. Saint accompanied Kardashia once again on Japan trip and appeared engrossed in the action at Yanmar Stadium Nagai. Before the game, the popular YouTuber iShowSpeed caught up with them.

The YouTuber - real name Darren Watkins Jr - had a jovial encounter with the mother and son duo, while declaring his love for Ronaldo. The teenager has made no secret of his admiration for the Portuguese forward in the past and was filmed shouting "Ronaldo is the best" in the direction of Messi during the latter's debut.

After some good-hearted joshing between the internet star and the boy, iShowSpeed took the opportunity to ask Kardashia about her allegiance between Messi and Cristiano. In response, she chose to be diplomatic.

The TV star simply gave a one-word response to the query, "Both," before laughing and reiterating her point. "Both." Veering away from any potential controversy, Kardashian added: "We had a great time at the game."

With the match having ended in a draw, this continue an odd hoodoo associated with the megastar, which appeared to come to an end with Messi's victory on his Inter Miami debut. Dubbed by supporters as the "Kardashian Curse", Ronaldo drew a blank in the match, continuing a trend of players and teams struggling in games she has attended.