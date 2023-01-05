If you thought a dream encounter between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer possible, think again. Paris Saint-Germain FC, the star-studded French club that have Messi, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi playing for them, may meet Ronaldo’s new club, Al-Nassr in a friendly match.

Lionel Messi, the world cup-winning captain of Argentina, was earlier welcomed like a king on January 4 in Paris. When Messi returned for training at the Parc des Princes stadium, his PSG teammates and support personnel presented him with a guard of honour. Following the guard of honour, PSG advisor Luis Campos presented the Argentina star with an award plaque.

On the other hand, as he was greeted with tremendous applause at his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo referred to himself as a "unique player" and claimed that his career was not over. At Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Ronaldo was welcomed with loud cheers and fireworks on January 3. He later stated that he had accomplished everything he could in Europe and was eager for a new challenge.

Meanwhile, media reports claim that, to play Al Nassr, PSG is anticipated to go to Saudi Arabia in January itself. PSG was scheduled to play the Saudi club as part of their January 2022 tour, which they postponed owing to Covid-19. It was a contractual duty, thus it was delayed but not cancelled. The schedule of the PSG vs Al-Nassr match has not yet been decided. This game must be scheduled by PSG soon.

Fans expected Messi and Ronaldo to face each other at the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, technically, it was only possible if both Argentina and Portugal reached the final. While Messi’s boys managed to reach the final, Ronaldo’s team lost to Morocco 0-1 in the quarter-finals.

There were two distinctively-different exits by the two legends of the game. While Messi won the trophy for his country for the first time in 36 years and got the Golden Ball for being the best player at the Qatar 2022, Ronaldo had an unceremonious exit. In the final world cup match of his career, CR7 was not allowed to play full time and was used only as a substitute.