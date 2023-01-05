Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo one last time? PSG may play Al-Nassr in January itself2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did not face each other at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did not face each other at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
If you thought a dream encounter between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer possible, think again. Paris Saint-Germain FC, the star-studded French club that have Messi, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi playing for them, may meet Ronaldo’s new club, Al-Nassr in a friendly match.