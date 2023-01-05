On the other hand, as he was greeted with tremendous applause at his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo referred to himself as a "unique player" and claimed that his career was not over. At Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Ronaldo was welcomed with loud cheers and fireworks on January 3. He later stated that he had accomplished everything he could in Europe and was eager for a new challenge.

