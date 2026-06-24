Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Stats reveal who really leads football’s greatest GOAT debate

The debate over who is football’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) — Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo — has once again been reignited at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The ongoing tournament is widely seen as the swansong for two icons who have dominated world football for more than two decades.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a dream start to the tournament, scoring five goals in his opening two matches. The Argentine captain netted a hat-trick against Algeria before following it up with a brace against Austria.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, endured a disappointing start in Portugal’s opening match against DR Congo, where he failed to register a single shot on target. However, the 41-year-old responded emphatically in the next game, scoring twice against Uzbekistan and reigniting the long-running GOAT debate.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: What the stats say After Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many fans believed Messi had finally completed football. Messi himself later said he had won every major trophy possible in the sport.

At the club level, the battle remains remarkably close.

Ronaldo holds the edge in the UEFA Champions League, winning five titles compared to Messi’s four.

In domestic league football, Messi has largely dominated one competition — La Liga — winning 10 league titles with FC Barcelona.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has won league titles across four countries. His tally includes three Premier League titles with Manchester United, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid CF, two Serie A titles with Juventus FC, and one Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr FC.

When it comes to overall club trophies, Messi has the advantage, winning 40 titles compared with Ronaldo’s 33.

Ronaldo, however, leads in total club goals scored. The Portuguese forward has scored 769 club goals, while Messi has registered around 735.

Messi comfortably leads in assists, with more than 360 career assists compared with Ronaldo’s approximately 215.

Overall goal contributions also favour Messi, who has recorded over 1,095 goal involvements, compared with Ronaldo’s 984.

Messi also leads in European Golden Boot awards, winning six compared to Ronaldo’s four.

Ronaldo, however, remains the undisputed king of Champions League football. He is the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 140 goals and also holds the record for most assists, with 42. He also holds the record for the most goals in a single Champions League campaign, scoring 17 for Real Madrid during the 2013–14 season.

Across both club and international football, Ronaldo currently leads in total career goals with 970, ahead of Messi’s tally of 910.