Lionel Messi vs Harry Kane: Unbeaten record at stake, check head-to-head stats as Argentina face England; World Cup 2026

On 16 July, England and Argentina will meet in a highly-anticipated World Cup semi-final. Both nations will lean heavily on their star attackers throughout.

For England, that means Harry Kane leading the attacking line. For Argentina, captain Lionel Messi remains their creative talisman. Both players possess exceptional records in finding the back of the net.

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Kane enters this tournament at the prime of his career. The 32-year-old arrives fresh off a personal-best season at Bayern Munich. Messi, meanwhile, has extended his prime across an entire decade. Their career paths have differed significantly throughout their footballing journeys.

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The 39-year-old graduated from Barcelona's famous La Masia academy system. He quickly entered Greatest-Of-All-Time (GOAT) conversations within professional football circles.

Kane took a different route through Tottenham's youth system instead. He endured four separate loan spells before establishing himself properly. He eventually became one of the Premier League's finest forwards. At Bayern, Kane has since found an entirely new level. He's now proven capable of guiding teams towards actual trophies.

Both men have contributed significantly to their nations' World Cup campaigns. Messi currently leads Kane by 2 goals overall. Both remain firmly in contention for the tournament's Golden Boot award.

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Lionel Messi vs Harry Kane: Head-to-head stats Lionel Messi and Harry Kane have only shared a pitch twice before. Both meetings came during the 2018/19 Champions League group stage. Barcelona won the first fixture at home, 4-2, comfortably. Spurs then held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw afterwards.

This semi-final marks their first meeting on international duty. England and Argentina have actually met 14 times previously, though. However, this is their first encounter since 2005. Messi debuted for Argentina that same year.

Messi vs Kane: Recent form Harry Kane arrives after his best individual season, scoring 64 club goals. Expectations were understandably high entering this World Cup tournament. He hasn't disappointed, scoring 6 goals across 6 matches so far.

His most decisive contribution came against DR Congo in the Round of 32. He scored a brace as England fought back to win 2-1.

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Messi has been similarly influential for Argentina throughout this competition. He's scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists overall. He sits just 1 assist behind current leader Kylian Mbappé.

Messi has scored or assisted in every match played so far. This includes a crucial equaliser during Argentina's comeback against Egypt. He's now the tournament's all-time top scorer. His 21 goals surpass any other player in World Cup history.

Mbappe remains close behind him, though, with 20 goals scored. Kane has accumulated 14 goals across just 3 tournaments total. He could feasibly catch Messi's record before his career eventually ends.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.