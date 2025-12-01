Lionel Messi wraps up India tour with Vantara visit, Hindu rituals, and a warm thank you note — see photos

Argentine magician and FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday participated in traditional Hindu rituals during his visit to the Reliance Foundation-established Vantara facility in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Accompanied by Anant Ambani, Messi participated in rituals such as Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, which symbolize goodwill and auspicious beginnings.

Lionel Messi (R) and Anant Ambani (L) at Vantara.

Sharing photos of the visit and Messi's participation in rituals, Reliance wrote that it underscored "the shared values that align Vantara’s mission with Messi’s global legacy."

Advertisement

"Messi, who leads the Leo Messi Foundation dedicated to social causes, education, healthcare and children’s welfare worldwide, expressed a deep sense of alignment with Vantara’s purpose and appreciation for its vision of compassionate, science driven care for animals," Vantara said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

In photos shared by Reliance, the Argentine footballing great was seen taking blessings of Lord Hanuman and performing a Maha Aarti at a temple, including for Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek.

Lionel Messi offers prayers as Anant Ambani, Rodrigo De Paul look on, at Vantara.

Messi, Reliance said, had offered prayers for world peace and unity, "keeping with India's timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings".

Advertisement

During his visit to special visit to Vantara after the conclusion of the G.O.A.T. India tour, the Argentine World Cup winner was also accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, and all three were welcomed to Vantara in a grand, traditional style, Reliance said.

Lionel Messi juggles with a ball during his reception at Vantara.

Photos of Messi's time at Vantara also showed the magician from Rosario taking in the sights at Vantara, which is home to rescued big cats, elephants, and other animals.

Lionel Messi seen admiring one of Vantara's lions, with Luis Suarez looking on.

"What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive," Messi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Advertisement

A tour to remember Messi's visit to India, his second after 2011, was nothing short of memorable.

The tour opened with a statue unveiling, followed by utter chaos in Kolkata, where angry fans vandalized the Salt Lake Stadium after failing to get a glimpse of the FIFA World Cup winner despite paying thousands of rupees.

The incident, which made international headlines and went viral on social media, eventually led to the resignation of West Bengal's sports minister Arup Biswas.

From Kolkata, Messi flew to Hyderabad, and while his visit to the capital of Telangana was procedurally smooth, it too became the centre of attention in football circles.

Viral clips from Messi's Hyderabad visit showed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, fully kitted in football wear, trying to pass the ball to Messi but failing miserably.

Advertisement

Understandably, the clips invited ridicule not just from Indian fans and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, but also from the international community of football fans.

In comparison, Messi's visit to Mumbai was largely uneventful, and the Argentine star thrilled fans with his appearance, in addition to meeting the who's who of Bollywood.

Messi wrapped up his tour with a stop in Delhi, where the Argentine was greeted by enthusiastic fans, who chanted "AQI" in view of the city's worsening air pollution levels.

Messi thanks India Despite the chaos, the Argentine magician tipped his hat to the thousands of adoring fans who had showed up just to catch a glimpse of him.

“What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour," Messi wrote on Instagram, bidding farewell.

“I hope football has a bright future in India!,” the Argentine World Cup winner added.