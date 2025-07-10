Subscribe

Lionel Messi writes MLS history during Inter Miami vs New England Revolution, scores 2 goals to become first player to…

Lionel Messi has made MLS history during the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match. He netted two goals bringing his season tally to 14 goals and 7 assists in 15 matches.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published10 Jul 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Lionel Messi rewrites Major League Soccer history during Inter Miami vs New England Revolution, becomes first player to… (Photo by Michael Owens / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Lionel Messi has made history by becoming the first player in Major League Soccer (MLS) to score two or more goals in four matches in a row. He scored both goals in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win against the New England Revolution.

Messi scored the first in the 27th minute after a defender’s mistake, and the second in the 38th minute from a brilliant pass by Sergio Busquets. Messi now has 14 goals and 7 assists in 15 matches this season.

The Argentine champion has scored in five straight games. Inter Miami have now won four matches in a row and remain unbeaten in their last five games.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

 
