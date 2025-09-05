Lionel Messi's big announcement after Argentina's win over Venezuela; ‘Spoke with Leo and he decided, that I should…’

Following Argentina's win over Venezuela in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Messi has confirmed that he won't be travelling with the squad for their final game in the qualification round against Ecuador on September 10. Argentina will play Ecuador at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in Guayaquil, without the Inter Miami star.

Advertisement

The decision for rest himself came from Messi considering the Argentine superstar came back into action from a back injury. “I spoke with Leo (Scaloni) and we decided, or rather he decided, that I should rest," Messi told reporters after the match against Venezuela.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to retire before 2026 FIFA World Cup? Disappointing news for fans

"I’m coming back from an injury and although I’m fine now, we prefer to avoid travelling and playing another game, so I can rest up for what’s coming next,” added the 2022 World Cup winner. Probably in his final international game at home, Messi scored twice against Venezuela in front of a packed stadium at Estadio Monumental.

While Messi scored in the 39th and 80th minutes, Lautaro Martinez netted the other on 76 minutes. The former Barcelona forward now has 36 goals in South American World Cup qualifiers, which remains an all-time record. Uruguay's Luis Suarez is second in the list with 29 goals, but has retired from international football.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi unsure about future Meanwhile, Messi is unsure of his future with the national team and stated it all depends on how his body reacts. “As I've said before, I don't think I'll play another World Cup. At my age, it's only logical to think I might not. Day by day, I try to feel good and, above all, be honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it,” said Messi when asked if he would be available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada.

"But when I don't, honestly, I don't enjoy it - and if that's the case, I'd rather not be there. So we'll see,” said the 38-year-old.