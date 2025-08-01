Lionel Messi's India tour: Argentina legend set to meet MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - Full Schedule revealed

The football fans in the country will be up for a treat when Lionel Messi lands in India in December later this year in a three-city tour. Messi, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina and is current playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), will be India from December 13 to 15 and visit Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

Based on an Indian Express report, Messi will be attending an event at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14 which will also see the likes of Indian cricketing legends like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. If all goes well, Messi will be seen with a cricket bat in a seven-a-side game against Dhoni and Kohli.

The report also added that the event agency, which is bringing Messi to India as a part of a promotional tour, has asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to block the date. “Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match, too, with former and current cricketers.

"The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised,” a MCA source was quoted as saying. However, it is still unclear which cities Messi will be in the other two dates.

Lionel Messi's Kolkata itinerary Although the date of Messi's Kolkata visit is yet to known, it is learnt that the former Barcelona superstar has a series of events lined up in the City of Joy. In Kolkata, Messi will felicitated at the iconic Eden Gardens in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During his time in Kolkata, Messi will be attending a launch event of a football clinic and also conduct a football workshop. A seven-a-side game called 'GOAT CUP' is also in line to be organised at Eden Gardens.

