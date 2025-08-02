Subscribe

Lionel Messi's India tour itinerary revealed: Argentina legend to land in Kolkata first, meet PM Modi - Full details

Lionel Messi is sheduled for a visit to India for a three-day tour in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. This will be Kohli's second tour of India after 2011. In India, Messi will meet a host of Indian sporting stars and also PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Aug 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will be on a three-day India tour in December.
Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will be on a three-day India tour in December. (AFP)

Argentina football legend and a Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will land in Kolkata first in his tour of India later in December, the dates of which was announced on Saturday. After completing his commitments in Kolkata, the Inter Miami star will then head to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, culminating in a meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Based on a PTI report, the City of Joy will be Messi's longest stop of the tour where the Argentine will stay for two days and one night. Messi's India tour will begin with a meet and greet event followed by the unveiling of a 70-feet statue of him at the Lake Town Sribhumi on VIP Road - which is claimed to be the tallest in the world.

The 38-year-old will then head to iconic Eden Gardens where the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup will be held. The GOAP Cup involve seven-side soft-ball, soft-touch game with Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, Bhaichung Bhutia among others. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present at the programme.

Lionel Messi's Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai leg

On December 13, Messi will head out to Ahmedabad to attend a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation at their Shantigram headquarters. The next day Messi in Mumbai for a meet-and-greet at CCI at 3.45 PM, followed by the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at the Wankhede Stadium at 5.30 PM.

Like in Kolkata, Messi is likely to meet the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and others. There are also plans that Messi might meet the Indian football team in Mumbai, including talisman Sunil Chhetri. His tour culminates with an interaction with PM Modi on December 15 in Delhi followed by a GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Lionel Messi's itinerary in India tour

  • December 12: Arrival in Kolkata (10pm).
  • December 13 (Kolkata): 9 AM - Meet and greet event; Statue unveiling (70-feet) at Lake Town Sribhumi, VIP Road; 12 PM to 1.30 PM - GOAT Concert at Eden Gardens followed by GOAT Cup including Sourav Ganguly;

    December 13 (Evening): Adani Foundation private event at Shantigram, Ahmedabad.
  • December 14 (Mumbai): Meet and greet at CCI (3.45pm); GOAT Concert at Wankhede Stadium (5.30 PM).
  • December 15 (New Delhi): Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; GOAT Concert at Feroz Shah Kotla (2.15 PM).

 
