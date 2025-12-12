Lionel Messi's India tour live streaming: How can fans who couldn't buy tickets, watch Argentina superstar online & TV?

The Lonel Messi craze has gripped the City of Joy. The Argentina World Cup-winning will be travelling to India for the second time, first after 15 years, on a three-day tour where the 38-year-old will be covering four cities - Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

Named as 'G.O.A.T Tour of India', Messi will arrive in Kolkata at around 1 AM on December 13. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will start his day at around 10 AM before meeting former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an event at the Salt Lake stadium.

He will leave the Salt Lake stadium by 1:05 PM to catch a flight to Hyderabad, scheduled at 2 PM. Messi will be accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez. Messi's visit to Kolkata is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to most of his fans.

Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T tour of India

The ticket prices for the Messi's event in Kolkata starts at ₹4,366 and goes up to ₹11800. While for some, the ticket prices doesn't matter for Messi, but for a large section of the society, the prices are above than normal. A day before the event, there are still a considerable amount of tickets left online.

How to watch Lionel Messi LIVE online? For those, who haven't been able to buy tickets to watch Messi live, they need not to worry. Sony Sports Network has been roped in as the official streaming partner for G.O.A.T Tour of India 2025.

Live streaming of G.O.A.T Tour of India 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India. The streaming of the Kolkata leg of Messi's India tour starts at 10 AM IST on December 13. Fans can also watch whole event on television on DD Sports.

Messi's Kolkata tour itinerary on December 13 Arrival at airport - Around 1:30 AM IST

VIP Meet & Greet: 9:30 AM onwards

Salt Lake stadium show: Messi will reach Salt Lake stadium at 12 PM, meets Sourav Ganguly, Shah Rukh Khan and WB CM Mamata Banerjee. During this time he will also unveil his 70-foot statue virtually.

Leave Salt Lake stadium at 1:05 PM to catch a flight to Hyderabad.