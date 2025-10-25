Lionel Messi's Kerala trip postponed; when will world champions Argentina play FIFA friendly in India? Details inside

Lionel Messi's trip to Kerala on November 17 stand postponed, the organisers revealed on Saturday. Messi was scheduled to arrive in Kerala on November 14 along with the Argentina national football team to play a FIFA friendly against Australia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The last time Argentina and Messi played in India was in 2010.

The development came in after Anto Augustine, managing director of Reporter Broadcasting Company (sponsoring the Argentina vs Australia friendly), wrote on Facebook that they are yet to get a permission from the FIFA for the high-profile encounter. The decision to postpone the game was taken after a meeting with the Argentina Football Association (AFA).

As things stand, Argentina's friendly match will now be played in FIFA's next window.

Anto Augustine's post on Facebook on Lionel Messi's arrival in Kerala.

Messi's Kerala trip was first announced by the state sports minister V. Abdurahiman last year. But ever since, there has been a lot of confusion about Argentina playing on Indian soil. At one point, Abdurahiman himself stated that the match has been called off.

But two months back in August, the AFA announced that the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions will be travelling to India to play a friendly game.

When will Lionel Messi's Argentina play in India? Although there has been no official intimation from the organisers, several media reports stated that the match could take place in March next year. Earlier, the AFA officials were in Kochi to inspect the venue. Meanwhile, despite Argentina's Kerala trip postponed, Messi will still travel to India in December on a three-day tour.

The former Barcelona superstar, currently playing for Inter Miami in the USA, will land in Kolkata on December 13 before flying to Ahmedabad and Mumbai the day after. Messi will conclude his India tour on December 15 in Delhi. Not only Messi, his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez are also expected to accompany the 38-year-old.