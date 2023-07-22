In his debut appearance for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi found the back of the net in the dying moments of injury time, securing a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.
Introduced as a substitute in the 54th minute during the Leagues Cup match, Messi seized the opportunity for a spectacular debut as he earned a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area and skillfully curled the decisive goal into the top corner of the net, AFP reported.
In the dying moments of the Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul, and with the score level at 1-1, Lionel Messi secured a decisive free-kick opportunity just outside the penalty box, perfectly positioned for his renowned left foot.
Taking a brief moment to assess the positioning of Cruz Azul's goalkeeper, Andres Gudino, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner focused on the task ahead. With determination, he gracefully curled the ball high towards the top corner, beating the keeper on his right side and sealing a spectacular victory.
The 20,000 spectators at Miami's DRV PNK Stadium erupted in excitement, causing some fans to dash onto the field before being detained by security personnel. In the section behind the goal, dedicated to the team's fervent supporters, smoke bombs in Miami's distinctive pink colors were set off, creating a captivating scene.
Miami and Major League Soccer hope that the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner and all-time great, will transform the sport and push it into the American mainstream.
If Messi's debut was any guide, the former Barcelona star still has plenty to offer.
Even before his wonderful goal he had looked sharp and alert, his touch belying the fact that until little over a week ago he was vacationing on a Caribbean beach with his family.
Sergio Busquets, the Spanish midfielder and former Barca team-mate, who has joined Messi for his American adventure, also made a strong impression after they both entered the contest in the 54th minute as part of a triple change with Venezuelan Josef Martinez.
Busquets showed his famous, almost telepathic understanding with Messi remains, after over two years apart from each other, with the midfielder delivering pieces from all angles into the Argentine's feet.
But it was Messi's magical finish that will remain long in the memories of Inter Miami fans.
