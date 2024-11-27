Lionel Messi’s son Thiago makes Inter Miami debut in Argentina with mother Antonela Roccuzzo, grandparents in attendance

Thiago is Lionel Messi's eldest son. Like his father, who plays at Inter Miami, Thiago is currently playing for Inter Miami youth team. 

Koushik Paul
Published27 Nov 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Thiago Messi in action against Newell's Old Boys in Rosario.
Thiago Messi in action against Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario.(X)

Lionel Messi's eldest son, Thigao, made his Inter Miami debut in Argentina when they played Newell's Old Boys in a traditional U-13 football competition in the city of Rosario. The 12-year-old Thiago donned the iconic No.10 shirt like his father. However, Inter Miami lost 0-1 in the game.

Incidentally, Messi also started his professional career in Rosario, which is 300 kilometers northwest of capital Buenos Aires. While Thiago was in action on the field, his mother Antonela Roccuzzo, and grandparents Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, were cheering for the youngster from the stands. However, Messi did not attend the game.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Argentina football team set for India return after 14 years

Meanwhile, Thiago, who was playing alongside Benjamin Suarez (son of former Barcelona and Uruguay star Luis Suarez). Notably, both Messi and Suarez spent a great time at Barcelona before reuniting at Inter Miami.

Watch Thiago Messi in action in Rosario

Although Messi didn't attend his son's game, the Argentina World Cup winner along with his close friend Suarez. The duo are in the city of Rosario after Inter Miami's elimination in the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs. They even attended a friendly game between Inter Miami U-13 and Union.

Also Read | Lionel Messi achieves unique record as Argentina inch closer to WC qualification

As far as Inter Miami are concerned, the MLS side will have a new coach in place after Gerardo Martino quit from his position last week. Martino will be replaced by former Argentina and Barcelona great Javier Mascherano, which the club announced recently.

Messi's wife Antonela was also spotted signing autographs for some fans who were present at the stadium for her. Meanwhile, Messi is likely to return to India after 14 years in 2025. 

Messi and the Argentina national football tea, are scheduled to play an international friendly in Kerala, according to the state sports minister V Abdurahiman. 

“All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state,” Abdurahiman told media about the historic occasion.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsLionel Messi’s son Thiago makes Inter Miami debut in Argentina with mother Antonela Roccuzzo, grandparents in attendance

