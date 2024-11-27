Lionel Messi’s son Thiago makes Inter Miami debut in Argentina with mother Antonela Roccuzzo, grandparents in attendance

Lionel Messi's eldest son, Thigao, made his Inter Miami debut in Argentina when they played Newell's Old Boys in a traditional U-13 football competition in the city of Rosario. The 12-year-old Thiago donned the iconic No.10 shirt like his father. However, Inter Miami lost 0-1 in the game.

Incidentally, Messi also started his professional career in Rosario, which is 300 kilometers northwest of capital Buenos Aires. While Thiago was in action on the field, his mother Antonela Roccuzzo, and grandparents Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, were cheering for the youngster from the stands. However, Messi did not attend the game.

Advertisement

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Argentina football team set for India return after 14 years

Meanwhile, Thiago, who was playing alongside Benjamin Suarez (son of former Barcelona and Uruguay star Luis Suarez). Notably, both Messi and Suarez spent a great time at Barcelona before reuniting at Inter Miami.

Watch Thiago Messi in action in Rosario

Although Messi didn't attend his son's game, the Argentina World Cup winner along with his close friend Suarez. The duo are in the city of Rosario after Inter Miami's elimination in the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs. They even attended a friendly game between Inter Miami U-13 and Union.

Also Read | Lionel Messi achieves unique record as Argentina inch closer to WC qualification

As far as Inter Miami are concerned, the MLS side will have a new coach in place after Gerardo Martino quit from his position last week. Martino will be replaced by former Argentina and Barcelona great Javier Mascherano, which the club announced recently.

Advertisement

Messi's wife Antonela was also spotted signing autographs for some fans who were present at the stadium for her. Meanwhile, Messi is likely to return to India after 14 years in 2025.

Messi and the Argentina national football tea, are scheduled to play an international friendly in Kerala, according to the state sports minister V Abdurahiman.