Lionel Scaloni breaks down at post-match presser after Argentina 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain; ‘It hurts my soul’

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni couldn't hold back his tears at the post-match press conference after the South American side lost to Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey on Monday. Having led Argentina to the title in 2022 in Qatar, Scaloni's men were favourites to win the trophy in the United States, but things took a different turn in the final.

Ferran Torres' extra-time winner handed Spain a deserved 1-0 victory, thus ending Argentina's reign as world champions and denying Lionel Messi the chance to bow out from the tournament with back-to-back titles. From player injuries to constant player reshuffles had made it tough for Scaloni.

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"We had injuries in key positions that we weren't expecting. The wear and tear has been enormous, they gave their last effort," Scaloni told media after the game, before adding that he very proud by the character showed by his players. He insisted that every member of the squad had given everything.

“I'm proud of how they've competed. We had to make many changes due to several obstacles that arose before us. It hurts our souls that we couldn't bring home the cup. This coach is satisfied with his players,” added a visibly emotional Scaloni as tears rolled down his eyes.

Lionel Scaloni yet to think about future At a time when a lot of head coaches have stepped down after their respective team's ouster at this FIFA World Cup, Scaloni is yet to decide on his future and also informed that he has not spoken with Messi about it. Scaloni's contract with Argentina runs till December.

"Truth be told, I didn't speak to Leo, and as for me, I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract (it expires in December), and I feel the need to think, as I don't know if something as big can be done and maybe we need to speak this through," Scaloni said.

Scaloni was appointed as the head coach Argentina in 2018. Under Scaloni, Argentina won the Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The same year Argentina won the Finalissima, beating Italy. He also guided Argentina to the runners-up finish in 2026 World Cup.

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