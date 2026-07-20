Lionel Scaloni breaks down at post-match presser after Argentina 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain; ‘It hurts my soul’

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni couldn't hold back his tears at the post-match press conference after the South American side lost to Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey on Monday. Having led Argentina to the title in 2022 in Qatar, Scaloni's men were favourites to win the trophy in the United States, but things took a different turn in the final.

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Ferran Torres' extra-time winner handed Spain a deserved 1-0 victory, thus ending Argentina's reign as world champions and denying Lionel Messi the chance to bow out from the tournament with back-to-back titles. From player injuries to constant player reshuffles had made it tough for Scaloni.

Also Read | Messi breaks down in tears after Argentina fall short in World Cup final

"We had injuries in key positions that we weren't expecting. The wear and tear has been enormous, they gave their last effort," Scaloni told media after the game, before adding that he very proud by the character showed by his players. He insisted that every member of the squad had given everything.

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“I'm proud of how they've competed. We had to make many changes due to several obstacles that arose before us. It hurts our souls that we couldn't bring home the cup. This coach is satisfied with his players,” added a visibly emotional Scaloni as tears rolled down his eyes.

Lionel Scaloni yet to think about future At a time when a lot of head coaches have stepped down after their respective team's ouster at this FIFA World Cup, Scaloni is yet to decide on his future and also informed that he has not spoken with Messi about it. Scaloni's contract with Argentina runs till December.

"Truth be told, I didn't speak to Leo, and as for me, I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract (it expires in December), and I feel the need to think, as I don't know if something as big can be done and maybe we need to speak this through," Scaloni said.

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Scaloni was appointed as the head coach Argentina in 2018. Under Scaloni, Argentina won the Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The same year Argentina won the Finalissima, beating Italy. He also guided Argentina to the runners-up finish in 2026 World Cup.

Also Read | 2026 World Cup final: List of records Messi can break during Spain vs Argentina

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in