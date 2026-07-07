Lionel Scaloni reveals World Cup final wish ahead of Messi & Co's Egyptian challenge, ‘I would sign for final against…’

Argentina have a tough job at hand when the defending champions face Egypt in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday at the Atlanta Stadium, but head coach Lionel Scaloni has already set his sights in the final on July 19. Having topped the group stages with an all-win record, Argentina were taken by surprise by debutants Cabo Verde before they prevailed in extra time.

However, the clash against Egypt won't be smooth. While the top names like Brazil, Portugal and Netherlands have already been eliminated, Argentina, Spain and France are still alive in the competition. A win for Argentina against Egypt will put them in the quarterfinals where they will play either Switzerland or Colombia.

Ahead of their clash against Egypt, Scaloni was asked about his preferrable opponents in the final provided they qualify, specifically after Spain knocked Portugal out of the competition. “I wouldn’t know what a team has to be like to be considered a favorite," Scaloni told media, as reported by Marca.

"What is clear is that Spain has improved throughout its five matches, going from less to more. The World Cup is complicated: the travel, the heat, the pitches, the fact that the ball doesn’t always move well. There are many factors that prevent us from seeing one team as a clear favorite.

“This is not a normal World Cup. No national team has created a huge difference. I would sign for a final against Spain, but the road is extremely long. We both still have a lot ahead of us,” added Scaloni. Spain will take on Belgium in the quarterfinal. If Spain win, they will face either France or Morocco in the last four of the competition.

'Egypt is a team that attacks' - Lionel Scaloni Speaking about their Round of 16 opponents, Scaloni spoke highly about Mohamed Salah. “This World Cup has been difficult for everyone. The conditions are different from what we have seen in previous World Cups. Players who have played many matches this year are feeling the effects, and that is why we are not seeing the level we are used to," he continued.

“He (Salah) is a great player, and it will be a pleasure to face him. Beyond his individual quality, we analyze the team. Egypt is a team that attacks, and we are prepared for anything. Many teams change their approach against us, and we have to find ways to counter that," he added.

With just a win and two draws, Egypt entered the knockouts as the second-placed side from Group G. They defeated Australia on penalties in their round of 32 clash after the regulation time ended at 1-1. Notably, Argentina have never lost to Egypt in their two meetings in international football.

“Egypt is a very good national team because, in addition to having quality players, they have a coach who has been working with them for many years. They have a clear style of play, they have made things difficult for all their opponents, and tomorrow they will do the same. They are a difficult rival.”

'Leo is fine' - Lionel Scaloni After playing 120 minutes against Cabo Verde, Lionel Messi's workload was one of the major factors for Scaloni's backroom staff. The fear on Messi came from the fact that the 39-year-old asked to be subbed off during his final game Inter Miami before the World Cup began. Speaking about Messi, Scaloni revealed that Messi is "fine".

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