Lionel Scaloni reveals World Cup final wish ahead of Messi & Co's Egyptian challenge, ‘I would sign for final against…’

Argentina have a tough job at hand when the defending champions face Egypt in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday at the Atlanta Stadium, but head coach Lionel Scaloni has already set his sights in the final on July 19. Having topped the group stages with an all-win record, Argentina were taken by surprise by debutants Cabo Verde before they prevailed in extra time.

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However, the clash against Egypt won't be smooth. While the top names like Brazil, Portugal and Netherlands have already been eliminated, Argentina, Spain and France are still alive in the competition. A win for Argentina against Egypt will put them in the quarterfinals where they will play either Switzerland or Colombia.

Ahead of their clash against Egypt, Scaloni was asked about his preferrable opponents in the final provided they qualify, specifically after Spain knocked Portugal out of the competition. “I wouldn’t know what a team has to be like to be considered a favorite," Scaloni told media, as reported by Marca.

"What is clear is that Spain has improved throughout its five matches, going from less to more. The World Cup is complicated: the travel, the heat, the pitches, the fact that the ball doesn’t always move well. There are many factors that prevent us from seeing one team as a clear favorite.

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“This is not a normal World Cup. No national team has created a huge difference. I would sign for a final against Spain, but the road is extremely long. We both still have a lot ahead of us,” added Scaloni. Spain will take on Belgium in the quarterfinal. If Spain win, they will face either France or Morocco in the last four of the competition.

'Egypt is a team that attacks' - Lionel Scaloni Speaking about their Round of 16 opponents, Scaloni spoke highly about Mohamed Salah. “This World Cup has been difficult for everyone. The conditions are different from what we have seen in previous World Cups. Players who have played many matches this year are feeling the effects, and that is why we are not seeing the level we are used to," he continued.

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“He (Salah) is a great player, and it will be a pleasure to face him. Beyond his individual quality, we analyze the team. Egypt is a team that attacks, and we are prepared for anything. Many teams change their approach against us, and we have to find ways to counter that," he added.

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With just a win and two draws, Egypt entered the knockouts as the second-placed side from Group G. They defeated Australia on penalties in their round of 32 clash after the regulation time ended at 1-1. Notably, Argentina have never lost to Egypt in their two meetings in international football.

“Egypt is a very good national team because, in addition to having quality players, they have a coach who has been working with them for many years. They have a clear style of play, they have made things difficult for all their opponents, and tomorrow they will do the same. They are a difficult rival.”

'Leo is fine' - Lionel Scaloni After playing 120 minutes against Cabo Verde, Lionel Messi's workload was one of the major factors for Scaloni's backroom staff. The fear on Messi came from the fact that the 39-year-old asked to be subbed off during his final game Inter Miami before the World Cup began. Speaking about Messi, Scaloni revealed that Messi is "fine".

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Also Read | List of records by Lionel Messi during Argentina vs Cabo Verde at FIFA World Cup

“Leo is fine, he will play. The other day he played 120 minutes and never told me he was tired,” Scaloni added. However, Scaloni is yet to reveal his starting XI to his players despite the fact he is having it.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in