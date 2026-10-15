Lisandro Martinez breaks silence after Manchester United criticism: ‘I spoke out of anger’

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, who had criticised his team's hierarchy after the UEFA Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, released a statement on Wednesday issuing clarification on what he said.

However, he refused to apologise for his comments. Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the latter's Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday, thus continuing the Red Devils' poor run of form across all competitions.

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The Michael Carrick-coached side have won just two out of their last nine matches across competitions.

Lisandro Martinez releases statement "Following everything that has been said about my comments yesterday, I want to share some thoughts on what I said and how I feel.

"After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted.

"Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don't go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.

“My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours. Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt,” Martinez wrote in a detailed statement on his Instagram story.

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Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez (Left) in action with Atletico Madrid's Alejandro Grimaldo (Right) during the UEFA Champions League clash in Madrid on Tuesday.

He, however, reiterated that the club has to work together to bring them back to the top.

"When I talk about wanting more, I'm talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club. To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level. These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me.

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"I know that, first and foremost, it's us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility. We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.

"I believe in my team-mates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I'm convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment.

“My goal has been the same since day one, to win, to compete at the highest level and to give everything I have for this badge,” the Argentina international explained.

What did Martinez say earlier? In a post-match interview with Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, Martinez had said that he expected more from the club's technical director Jason Wilcox. “I have to control myself a lot but sometimes is a reflection… [or] mirror of how our club is at the moment,” the 28-year-old had said.

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“I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox], I have to be honest, as players we have to do more, but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for these kind of nights,” he added.

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Manchester United’s season so far Manchester United have endured a forgettable start to the 2026-27 season. The Red Devils are languishing in 13th place with six points from as many matches, which includes just one win.

In the UEFA Champions League, United find themselves in 13th place with three points from two matches. In September, United were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round following a 3-2 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

United will next be in action on Sunday when they travel to lock horns with Leeds United, who are seventh in the Premier League standings with nine points.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.