Diogo Jota dies: Condolences pour in after Liverpool's Portuguese forward involved in tragic car accident in Spain

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a tragic car accident in Spain on Thursday. The news was confirmed by the Spanish civil guard to The Associated Press after Jota (28) and his brother Andre Silva (25) were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora.

While Jota represented Liverpool and the Portugal national team at the top level, his brother Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions and is yet to make it to the national team. Having started his career Pacos de Ferreira’s youth setup, Jota's first big break came in 2016 when he signed for Atletico Madrid.

The next year, Jota shifted to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. It was in 2020 when Jota signed for Liverpool and his career flourished by winning the FA Cup and League Cup under then manager Jurgen Klopp. Jota also played for Porto on loan.

Jota was a part of the victorious Liverpool team that won the English Premier League under Arne Slot in the 2024-25 season. With the national team, Jota was a part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Jota got married to his longtime girlfriend Rute Cardoso on June 22 earlier this year. He is survived by his wife and three kids.

Liverpool, Portugal FA lead condolences FC Porto led the condolences with a post on social media. FC Porto is in mourning. “It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace,” wrote FC Porto.

“It is with deep regret and immense pain that the FPF learned this morning of the tragic accident that fatally claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and his brother in Zamora, Spain. At the moment, we lack the words and adjectives to describe or quantify the loss highlighted in the words of the president of the FPF, Dr. Pedro Proenca,” Portugal Football Association said in a statement in their website.

Liverpool also expressed solidarity with Jota's family. “The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss,” the club said in a statement.